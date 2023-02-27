KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Ex South Carolina Mayor Taking Over White House Office Of Engagement

Share
Ex South Carolina Mayor Taking Over White House Office Of Engagement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden has appointed a former Columbia, South Carolina, mayor to be a top White House adviser. Steve Benjamin will become director of the White House Office of Engagement, taking over from former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Benjamin has long been considered a rising star in Democratic politics, serving three terms as Columbia’s mayor, and the first Black mayor in the city’s history.

The appointment comes at a time when Benjamin’s home state is becoming even more critical to Democrats as they face the 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden called Benjamin a “longtime public servant” whose “deep relationships across the country” would well serve the administration.

Trending

1

Prison Inmate Tied And Frozen In Prison Freezer
2

More Cleric Child Abuse In The Catholic Church
3

After 28 years, An Innocent Man Is Released
4

Eating Poppy Seeds Can Mimic Drug Usage
5

Unemployed Numbers Stay Below 200,000