KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Pleads Guilty In George Floyd Killing

Share
Ex-Minneapolis Cop Pleads Guilty In George Floyd Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin.

J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

He’s the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.

A third former officer, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

He stuck to that Monday but agreed to waive a jury trial and accept stipulated evidence that will eventually have the judge decide his guilt or innocence.

Trending

1

Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets
2

DEA Casts Doubt On Kids Buying Fentanyl
3

The Aerospace Valley Air Show takes flight this weekend at Edwards Air Force Base ...
4

The Autumn Nights Festival at CALM is underway
5

The Kern County Crop Report for 2021 has been released....