Eviction Officer Accused Of Shooting Tenant

A Philadelphia woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a landlord-tenant officer who was evicting her.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Philly’s Fairmount neighborhood, police say. It’s unclear what prompted the officer to fire his weapon at the 35-year-old woman, who’s reportedly in critical condition.

A rep for the Philadelphia P.D. says the officer has been arrested and a weapon has been recovered. No further information has been released.