European Spacecraft On Way To Jupiter And Its Icy Moons

(AP) – A European spacecraft has blasted off on a quest to explore Jupiter and three of its ice-encrusted moons.

Dubbed Juice, the robotic explorer set off on an eight-year journey Friday from French Guiana in South America, launching atop an Ariane rocket. Juice is taking a long, roundabout route.

It should reach Jupiter in 2031 and spend three years buzzing Callisto, Europa and Ganymede.

Then it will attempt to enter orbit around Ganymede, our solar system’s largest moon.

The three moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist.

If underground seas are confirmed, ice picks and a submarine could be next up.