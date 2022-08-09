Escaped Inmate Captured

Courtesy KGET

A man who escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield has been taken into custody.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facility on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

On Monday evening, Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a hotel in the Bakersfield area.

Carrera was admitted to the facility to serve two years and eight months for buying and receiving stolen construction equipment and possession of ammunition on a second strike.

