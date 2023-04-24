KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Ending Homelessness: You Be the Judge

Numbers have been released for the 2023 Point in Time homeless census conducted by the Bakersfield/Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.

In 2018, the Collaborative established a 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness in Kern County.  Following is a breakdown of the PIT count per year:

2018: 885   
2019: 1,330
2020: 1,580
2021: No accurate numbers due to COVID-19 pandemic
2022: 1,603
2023: 1,948 

The trends clearly indicate a continual growth in the homeless population in Kern County.  See the full report here: 2023-PIT-Count-Report-Kern-County-final

Carlos Baldovinos, Collaborative chairperson and executive director of The Mission at Kern, explains.  Listen here.

