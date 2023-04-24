Ending Homelessness: You Be the Judge
Numbers have been released for the 2023 Point in Time homeless census conducted by the Bakersfield/Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.
In 2018, the Collaborative established a 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness in Kern County. Following is a breakdown of the PIT count per year:
2018: 885
2019: 1,330
2020: 1,580
2021: No accurate numbers due to COVID-19 pandemic
2022: 1,603
2023: 1,948
The trends clearly indicate a continual growth in the homeless population in Kern County. See the full report here: 2023-PIT-Count-Report-Kern-County-final
Carlos Baldovinos, Collaborative chairperson and executive director of The Mission at Kern, explains. Listen here.