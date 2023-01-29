Ending Homelessness: Where Are We Now?

On January 25th, the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative conducted its annual Point in Time count to determine the number of homeless individuals in Kern County. The Collaborative is now at the 5-year point in a 10-year plan which began in 2018 to address the homeless issue.

In 2018, the Point in Time census logged 885 homeless people. By 2022, that number had grown to 1,603. The total from this year’s count will be published later this Spring. The question on many people’s mind is, how is the collaborative doing at the half-way point?

