Elvis’ Wife Sues Deceased Daughter

The woman who was the wife of Elvis Presley and mother of Lisa Marie Presley has filed a suit to put her name back in her late daughter’s will instead of the names of Lisa Marie’s grandchildren.

Priscilla Presley filed documents in court just days after the death of her daughter Lisa Marie, who passed away on January 12th. But a friend of the deceased daughter says Priscilla had no relationship with Lisa Marie, and calls the suit a “money grab.”

The suit claims the will is invalid because Priscilla never received a copy of the document, which is required by law. It also says Priscilla’s name is spelled incorrectly, the paper was not notarized and Lisa Marie’s signature looks different.

-Tony Lee