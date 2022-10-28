KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Elon Musk Has Taken Control Of Twitter, Ousted Three Top Leaders

Share
Elon Musk Has Taken Control Of Twitter, Ousted Three Top Leaders

AP – Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for sale, valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

Trending

1

Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets
2

Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire ....
3

Police Search for Goodwill Thief
4

Judge Rules in Favor of Bakersfield Baker Accused of Discrimination
5

McCarthy Secures $5 Million for Edwards Air Force Base