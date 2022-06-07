Election Day in Kern County
It’s election day in Kern County.
You and your fellow voters will be casting ballots in the statewide Direct Primary Election to decide races in the upcoming General Election on November 8, 2022. Information Station.com explains primary elections, which are commonly referred to as simply primaries, are the pre-election process for constituents to select their preferred candidate for upcoming general elections at all levels of government.
During this midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Thirty-nine state and territorial gubernatorial and numerous other state and local elections will also be contested. This will be the first election affected by the redistricting that will follow the 2020 census.
Kern County elections officials remind you there are three ways to vote:
- Vote By Mail: Your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day, June 7 and must be received in the Kern County elections office by June 14.
- Vote by Drop Box: Drop off your vote by mail ballot at any drop box Jun 7. Drop boxes will close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For a list of locations, visit KernVote.com.
- Vote in Person: Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The location of your polling place is found on the back of your voter’s pamphlet. Officials remind you to bring your vote by mail ballot to the polls, otherwise you’ll be expected to cast a provisional vote.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 7 06:24