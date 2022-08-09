Elderly Man Arrested In Shooting

A 73 year old Kern County man is in jail charged with trying to shoot another person after an argument.

Russell Forrest was arrested after deputies say he fired a gun at another person in Lake Isabella. He is now facing assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, both felonies. Forrest made the original call to the Sheriff‘s Department himself but as deputies continued their investigation they also found an active misdemeanor warrant for Forrest’s arrest.

No one else was hurt in the incident and deputies have not said what started the whole thing.

– Tony Lee