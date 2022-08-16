Elderly Bakersfield Man to Stand Trial for Murder

Guadalupe Mojica/Courtesy KGET

An elderly Bakersfield man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation has been ordered to stand trial.

A trial date for 80-year-old Guadalupe Mojica will be set at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.

Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name has not been released.

The victim’s bodies were discovered June 7 at an apartment on Decatur Street. Both were shot in the head.

According to television station KGET, the manager of the apartment complex told authorities the victims got along well and were like “best friends,” and said Mojica kept to himself and became easily annoyed, often arguing with one of his roommates about windows being open, fans running and other “petty stuff.”

Deputies arrested Mojica at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue. He reportedly had a .380-caliber handgun in his pocket loaded with four rounds, a trash bag containing a spent casing and suspected blood spatter on his clothing.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi