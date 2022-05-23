Edmonston Fire Reaching Full Containment
Courtesy KBAK
Officials with the Kern County Fire Department report the Edmonston Fire burning near the base of the Grapevine is 85% contained as of Sunday evening.
The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening off Edmonston Road near the Edmonston pumping station and had burned 682 acres as of Sunday.
The fire was initially reported at about 150 acres and doubled in size within an hour after first erupting.
KCFD says 272 firefighters are battling the blaze.
Filed by Jeff Lemucchi – May 23, 06:23