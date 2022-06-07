Early Voter Turnout Statewide “Dismal”
Elections officials say data reveals early voting turnout for today’s primary statewide election has been dismal.
As of Monday, about 15% of the state’s registered voters had cast their ballots, according to Political Data Intelligence.
KGET-TV reports that’s down from roughly 34% around the same time in last year’s gubernatorial recall, and 18% at the same point before the 2018 midterms.
About 6% of those who have already voted are between 18-34 years old; 8% are between 35-49; 15% are 50-64; and 31% are 65 and older.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 7 06:11