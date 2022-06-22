Early Morning Lightning Strikes Cause Fires
Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County.
KGET-TV reports firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs. The fire was quickly put out thanks to a strong response by fire crews and heavy rain in the area.
Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across Bakersfield. One palm tree caught fire on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield and forced residents to evacuate from their homes briefly.
Forecasters are calling for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The National Weather Service in Hanford reports new rainfall amounts will equal less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 22 08:08