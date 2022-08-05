DUI a Factor in Fatal South Bakersfield Crash

A man is dead after crashing into the center median on Highway 58 in south Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports the accident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane.

Authorities say the man was heading southbound on South Union Avenue when he tried to enter Highway 58 but instead drove down an embankment and into the center median of the westbound lanes near the South Union Avenue overpass.

The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered major injuries and died at the hospital.

BPD officials say alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

