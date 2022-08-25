Drug Use Up Among Youth

If it seems that young people are using more drugs than ever before… research shows you are right, and that drug usage crosses through all types of mind altering substances including marijuana, vaping and other hallucinogens.

As part of a Monitoring And Future survey, new data shows one in ten young adults smoke marijuana: possibly a higher number due to the legalization and decriminalization of the drug.

The use of vape pens has also increased among youth compared to last year.

Some alarming statistics indicate California teens are more than 24% more likely to use drugs than teens in other states, and teen deaths from drug overdoses were down during the height of the pandemic, but are heading back up today.

