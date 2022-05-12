Drug Deaths Alarmingly High
A record number of people died from drug overdoses in American last year …and authorities are asking why.
More than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2021 according to the Centers for Disease Control, which is 15% more than the number of people who overdosed and died in 2020.
71,000 of them died from overdosing fentanyl and other opioids, marking a 23% increase from the previous year. Cocaine based drugs, like meth, killed 34% more people.
Officials say the numbers are truly staggering, and think it may be related to the pandemic.
– Tony Lee