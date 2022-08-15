Driver Kills Mother Plus One in Car Accident

In Pennsylvania, one person is dead and 17 others were hurt when a car plowed into them. It happened outside a bar where a fundraiser was being held for victims of a house fire that claimed 10 lives earlier this month.

Police caught and detained the driver of the car whom they say was also wanted in connection with the beating death of his mother. That driver was Adrian Reyes who is now in jail with no bail, and charged with two counts of homicide.

-Tony Lee