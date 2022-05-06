Driver Allegedly Rams Car into Bakersfield K-9 Cop Cars
Two people face charges of conspiracy, felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and other charges after leading Bakersfield police on a chase through Oildale.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reported stolen vehicle at Airport Drive and Buck Owens Boulevard. The driver, James Provo, 37, of Bakersfield, allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a chase.
The pursuit ended in the 4000 block of Chester Avenue where a K-9 officer assisted in the arrest of Provo and a passenger who were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The pair will be officially charged after their release from the hospital.
-Jeff Lemucchi