KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Dozens arrested during Bakersfield “Sideshow” events….

Share
Dozens arrested during Bakersfield “Sideshow” events….

“sideshow” events….where drivers block streets to perform stunts with vehicles ..took place saturday night (Nov. 12th) around Bakersfield……First at Ming Avenue and Stine Road ..then Wilson and Stine roads …Around midnight, another sideshow,blocked the roadway at Buck Owens Boulevard at Sillect Avenue, ,,,

Overall 16 vehicles were impounded and about 36 people arrested,…According to Bakersfield Police….an investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the sideshow planners and coordinators, …..

Trending

1

A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.
2

Asteroid crossing Earth's Path Discovered
3

Inglewood Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Bakersfield Teenager
4

Thousands Laid Off At Twitter
5

The Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade ...Friday November 11th.....