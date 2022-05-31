Donations Pouring In For Shooting Victims
In the midst of all of the tragic shootings around the country, there is a bright light of hope for humanity as people band together to help at least the family of one victim.
Four children who were in the school that was attacked last week by a lone gunman have lost both of their parents… one of them was a teacher who was killed in the carnage, and the other was her husband who died of a heart attack two days later. But thanks to the generosity of their community, that put together a ‘go fund me’ page, those children now have almost 3 million dollars to keep their education, and their home together
Other families that were affected are also being helped by a second “go fund me’ page that has raised 5 million dollars.
-Tony Lee