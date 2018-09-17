Dog saves man from sex conviction.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 8, 2014: An inmate in a six-bunk cell inside the Men's Central Jail August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles. The cells rarely house all six inmates. Since the passage of Proposition 47, Los Angeles is among many counties that have witnessed a significant drop in the number of inmates housed in its jails, freeing up space to keep sentenced offenders behind bars for longer.(Photo by Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The discovery of a black Labrador named Lucy led to the unraveling of a criminal case Monday against an Oregon man who had begun serving a 50-year prison sentence.

Joshua Horner, a plumber from the central Oregon town of Redmond, was convicted on April 12, 2017, of sexual abuse of a minor.

In the trial, the complainant testified Horner had threatened to shoot her animals if she went to the police about the alleged molestation, and said she saw him shoot her dog and kill it to make his point.

Six months after a jury convicted Horner in a verdict that was not unanimous, he asked the Oregon Innocence Project for help. The group took up his case.

When the group raised concerns in April about the case with Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, he agreed to work with them.

Horner had insisted he never shot the dog. Finding the dog would show the complainant had lied under oath. But if it was alive, where was it?

