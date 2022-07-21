Dog Pack Kills Elderly Man
In nearby Fresno, police have captured 3 vicious dogs believed to have killed an elderly man. The dogs were part of a pack of 7 dogs that attacked the 71 year old Fredy Garcia as he walked to a neighborhood store.
4 of the animals were captured Tuesday, the day after the attack.
Garcia was airlifted to a hospital after being mauled by the pack but died at there.
Fresno County District Attorney is trying to decide now if the owners of the dogs should be charged with a crime.
– Tony Lee