Doctor Charged with Attempted Murder

A California Doctor is in jail today, accused of using drain cleaner to poison her husband.

45 yer old Yue Yu was arrested after her husband, 53 year old Jack Chen, handed police a video recording of his wife pouring Drano in his tea. This was the second time his wife had attempted to kill him, the first time was more than a month ago which was the incident that led to Chen to want evidence of his wife’s intentions. The first poisoning left Chen with significant internal injuries, but doctors say he will recover.

Meanwhile defense attorneys for Yu say the whole thing is a lie

-Tony Lee