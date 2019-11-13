Doctor allegedly tied women’s tubes and performed other surgeries without consent
One woman said Perwaiz told her she needed to undergo a hysterectomy because cancer was “imminent.” She objected, asking for a procedure that only removed her ovaries instead, and reportedly woke up “shocked” to find the doctor performed a “total abdominal hysterectomy” and also cut her bladder in the process.
The woman subsequently developed sepsis and was hospitalized for six days. Her medical records reportedly state her hysterectomy was an “elective surgery” but her records include nothing about precancerous cells.
One lawsuit accused Perwaiz of “substandard care that resulted in irreparable permanent injuries to three patients and life-threatening injuries to two others,” and another claimed the 69-year-old performed up to 30 surgeries in one day.