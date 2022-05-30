Despite Booster in Bakersfield, Governor Newsom Tests Positive For Covid-19
California Governor Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.
Newsom’s office says the Democrat governor has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative. A statement says Newsom plans to work remotely during that time.
His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.
The news of Newsom’s infection comes just days after the governor’s May 18 visit to a clinic in Bakersfield to receive his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
