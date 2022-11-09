KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

DeSantis Defeats Crist, Wins 2nd Term As Florida Governor

Share
DeSantis Defeats Crist, Wins 2nd Term As Florida Governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state. The governor raised substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida, criticizing DeSantis as a bully, as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state.

Trending

1

Motorcyclist Burned When Police Taser Ignites Gasoline
2

Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria
3

Arizona Sex Sting Nets 16
4

Former Basketball Coach Found Guilty of Sex Crimes
5

Ye Booted From Sketchers California Headquarters