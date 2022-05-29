Deputies Catch Alleged Diesel Thieves
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigations Unit has arrested several people following a series of diesel fuel thefts in the Shafter, Wasco and Buttonwillow areas.
Working with the Shafter Police Department, deputies arrested Donald Webb, 59, of Shafter, and David Barnum, 32, of Bakersfield, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 30500 block of Orange Avenue. Deputies say the men were caught inside a Ford Expedition with false license plates, a transfer pump, hoses and several jugs of fuel.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rural Crimes Investigations Unit also arrested Ruden Sandoval, 23, of Shafter, for allegedly driving a stolen L4400 Kubota tractor to a property in the 18200 block of Poplar Avenue. Deputies allege Sandoval then left the Kubota tractor and stole a John Deere 6430.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen agriculture equipment.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 28 08:34