Deputies Believe Domestic Violence May Have Led to Fatal Shooting.

Authorities believe domestic violence may have contributed to the shooting deaths of three people in south Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of South M Street at around 6 p.m. Monday night after reports that someone was shooting a gun inside a home.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that the gunman was physically attacking a woman inside the home.

Deputies discovered three victims with gunshot wounds later identified as 30-year-old Luis Carlos Jimenez, 36-year-old April Trujillo Salinas and 17-month-old toddler Mercedes Jimenez, who was identified by family as the couple’s child.

Deputies say Salinas and Jimenez were shot and died at the scene, and Luis Carlos died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi