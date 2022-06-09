Deputies Arrest Suspect in Oildale Double Murder
A Bakersfield man is behind bars in connection to a double murder in Oildale.
Sheriff’s authorities say Guadalupe Mojica, 80, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder Tuesday at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue.
Deputies say Mojica was in possession of a loaded gun.
At 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive for reports of two wounded adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mojica is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 9 06:45