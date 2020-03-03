Denver Democrat tweets ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies
Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca faced conservative criticism Tuesday after sharing a meme on Twitter suggesting she stands in “solidarity” with the idea of spreading coronavirus at President Trump’s campaign rallies.
“These people are sick,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.
CdeBaca, based on her Twitter posts, appears to be a supporter of self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Trump, on Monday, was asked whether it was “safe” for him to continue to hold his campaign-style rallies as the country battles the virus.
“You should ask the Democrats,” Trump said. “They’re all having rallies. They’re campaigning.”
