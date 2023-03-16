Death Suit Setteled With Florida Amusement Park

The mother of a 14 year old who was killed on aFlorida Amusement Park Ride has reached a settlement with Orlando Freefall at Icon Park nearly one year after her son fell from the 430 foot tall feature.

The court decreed that a mis-adjustment in the safety harnesses on the ride contributed to the accident by allowing the ride to proceed in spite of the poor adjustments, and left the park liable.

Meanwhile, Icon Park will dismantle the Free Fall ride, an effort the victim’s mother launched on a campaign to have the ride removed simultaneously with her lawsuit, which was settled earlier this week for an undisclosed amount.

-Tony Lee