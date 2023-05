A shooting in Oildale has left a man dead.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at around 9:30 Saturday night to Lincoln Avenue near Oildale Drive to find a person described only as a male suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the incident was released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

