DEA Casts Doubt On Kids Buying Fentanyl

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is casting doubts on how Drug cartels may be using the so called “Rainbow Fentenyl” to attrract children.

In a recent report issued by the DEA to National Public Radio, agents say it is unlikely that the multi colored pills would attract children because they are not a novelty. And because children don’t have the money to buy the drug so marketing to them would be of no use to the drug sellers.

With Halloween just around the corner, messages have been publicized by policing agencies for parents to watch for fentanyl laced candy in holiday treats, but the DEA is making headlines by saying all of the hype may be unnecessary fear mongering.

-Tony Lee