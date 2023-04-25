KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Danny Masterson’s Rape Retrial: Key Things To Know

Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is on trial again on three charges of rape.

A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November.

At the new trial, the judge is allowing prosecutors to directly assert that Masterson drugged the women before raping them, something they could only imply the first time.

The new trial should also see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he’s accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church kept them from going to authorities.

Masterson and his attorneys have denied all the allegations.

Trending

1

New Eagle Mtn Casino Opens May 9th
2

Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old
3

College Officials Take No Action Concerning Future of Embattled Professor
4

Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield
5

Fatal Stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield