Covid Not Only Caused Deaths, It Caused Births!

It’s something you could almost see coming: a baby boom. Researchers say Covid caused a lot of deaths, but with orders to stay home, it also caused a lot of births in the United States.

There was a 6.2% increase in births in 2021, and researchers say it was the direct result of so many people working from home. The prior year, there was a drop in births. Economists from UCLA, Northwestern and Princeton universities conducted the studies and said it was the first time births had increased during a recession. Normally, they say such financial downturns cause the birth rate to drop.

A number of the births involved first-time moms under 25 years old. An equal number of women between 25 and 44 with college degrees also contributed to the boom.

-Tony Lee