Covid Brain Fog Is Real

Recent studies show having severe case of Covid could drop your IQ by 10 points… and that is about the same as aging a person 20 years, in terms of their mental acuity.
The study was done in the United Kingdom and was reported in the Clinical Medicine journal where it said severe Covid 19 could cause what some refer to as “Brain Fog” to last for 6 months or more.
The studies were done at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College in London, and added to a growing body of evidence showing Coronavirus infections can lead to long term cognitive and mental health issues.
