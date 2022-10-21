KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Court Temporarily Blocks President’s Student Loan Forgiveness

Court Temporarily Blocks President’s Student Loan Forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student loan debt.

The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening.

Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.

A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

