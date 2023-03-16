Court Says Uber and Lyft Drivers Are Contractors

The conversation has been going on for some time and now, a California Appeals Court says Lyft and Uber drivers are independent contractors, and not employees of the companies they drive for.

The debate began when Proposition 22 was put on the ballot declaring such drivers are not entitled to benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

The ruling reverses a measure pushed by labor unions and their allies that was passed in 2019 declaring Uber and Lyft drivers as employees.

One of the key differences is Lyft and Uber drivers own, drive and maintain their own vehicles,

-Tony Lee