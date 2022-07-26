County Meetings Search for Citizen Needs

Kern County officials will be hosting a series of in-person community education workshops throughout the county beginning next month. The meetings are in the unincorporated areas of the county and are designed to get a better feel for what residents want in the areas of public safety, vital services and other local issues.

Attending the meeting will be Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan and other high level county officials.

In preparation for the measures that will appear on the ballot for the November election, officials will travel throughout the county to have what they call a “community conversation” in Oildale on August 1st at North of The River Veteran’s Building, and August 4th at the Stockdale Country Club.

The meetings start at 6pm

