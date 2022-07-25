      Breaking News
A 1-year-old child was killed and five other people injured in weekend wreck….

Could You Be The Next Millionaire?

It’s been more than three months since the Mega Millions lottery has produced a winner, and Tuesday’s projected jackpot stands $790 million.

No one matched all six numbers of 14-40-60-64-66 and Mega Ball of 16 in Friday’s drawing worth $660 million.

The expected jackpot of $790 million would make the drawing the lottery’s third-largest ever and would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021 when the prize reached $1.05 billion.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Tuesday, next Friday’s jackpot would grow even larger.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi
Connect With Us Listen To Us On