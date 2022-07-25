Could You Be The Next Millionaire?
It’s been more than three months since the Mega Millions lottery has produced a winner, and Tuesday’s projected jackpot stands $790 million.
No one matched all six numbers of 14-40-60-64-66 and Mega Ball of 16 in Friday’s drawing worth $660 million.
The expected jackpot of $790 million would make the drawing the lottery’s third-largest ever and would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021 when the prize reached $1.05 billion.
Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Tuesday, next Friday’s jackpot would grow even larger.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi