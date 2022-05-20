Coroner Releases Name of East Bakersfield Shooting Victim
The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man shot and killed on Highway 58 in east Bakersfield.
Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, died May 5, 2022 after being shot while he was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit.
His vehicle crashed into the center divider.
The Highway Patrol says the suspects involved in the shooting followed Williams from the Valley Plaza Mall.
Reports indicate Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, Denell Martray King and Christopher Jamurea Thompson, members of the East Side Crips, were driving a Toyota Camry when they spotted Williams driving a Chevy Camaro in the parking lot.
Each suspect faces charges of first-degree murder and other offenses and is being held without bail. The men are due back in court May 25.
-Jeff Lemucchi