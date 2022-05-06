Coroner Releases Cause of Death of Man Found Inside Southwest Bakersfield Well
Courtesy KGET
The Kern County coroner says Jerome Chrystian, 26, died due to what’s called mechanical asphyxia. That’s when an outside force restricts a person’s breathing, and the victim suffocates. But the coroner says exactly how the condition happened isn’t known.
Crystian’s body was found March 7, 2022 about 200 feet down the well located in the 5400 block of Demaret Avenue at Stine Road. It took crews about 24 hours to retrieve his body.
Authorities say the opening to the well was only about 18 inches wide.
Community members raised approximately $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.
-Jeff Lemucchi