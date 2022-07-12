Coroner ID’s Bodies Found In Kern River
The Kern River. Courtesy New York Times
The Kern County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of two bodies found in the Kern River.
Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, and Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18 were last seen swimming in the river on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near the Hobo Campground.
Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel with assistance from the KCSO helicopter recovered one body in the area of Miracle Hot Springs in Lake Isabella at around 8:40 a.m., on Thursday, July 7.
A second body was recovered about 200 yards away from the first body at around 10:45 a.m.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi