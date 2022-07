The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in the Kern River.

Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, was identified as the victim who was seen disappearing in the water on July 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams recovered Martinez’s body on July 26.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

