Coroner Identifies Kern Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead

Courtesy Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the Kern County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy whose body was discovered near Seventh Standard Road.

Benjamin Alan Michael Harmonson, 36, of Bakersfield, was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near a canal along 7th Standard Road, west of Verdugo Lane May 21, 2024 at around 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call the nationwide mental health crisis hotline by calling 9-8-8.

 

