Cops: Suspected DUI Driver Hits Two East Bakersfield Houses
drinking beer while driving car
A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after allegedly running into houses and parked cars in an east Bakersfield neighborhood.
Bakersfield police were called to East 3rd Street and Clifton Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday for reports of a driver out of control.
Witnesses reported seeing the driver in a gray pickup truck doing doughnuts in intersections.
Prado was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and felony vandalism.
No one was injured.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi