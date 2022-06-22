Cops Search for Box Truck Driver Involved in Deadly Accident
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Kettleman City.
Officers with the Central Division Investigative Service Unit say the incident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 on the southbound side of Interstate 5 north of Hwy. 41.
The CHP says the driver of an Enterprise rental box truck hit a person and left the scene.
Investigators believe the truck may have damage to the left front or the left side.
Anyone with information on the crash or the damaged box truck is asked to call CHP Investigator Mike Blum at (559) 647-9258 or the Coalinga CHP office at (559) 935-2093.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 22 08:38