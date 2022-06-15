Cop Jailed For On Ex’s

A Georgia Police officer is in jail after he overstepped his authority and used his police power for personal reasons.
Police have computers that are connected to sources the average person can’t access…. and even the police are not supposed to use them randomly, but only for legitimate law enforcement purposes. So it should have come as no surprise to 54 year old Rory Haynes who was a police officer in Georgia, when he got arrested for using his police computer to look up things about his ex girlfriend, and his ex wife.
Court records show Haynes used his official computer more than 45 times to spy on the two women… now he faces charges of invasion of privacy, unauthorized searches for criminal history and violation of his oath of office.
– Tony Lee